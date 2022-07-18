Renowned chess grandmaster sets sights on creating global chess tournament

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin is working to create a tournament series for the country’s strongest players and is hopeful that foreign grandmasters will also participate, as he himself said in an interview with TASS on Monday.

"We are at the finish line of launching a tournament series. I hope that we will hold the first event in September or October, which will mark the commencement of the series. We already have a sponsor and we are doing our best to make sure that the tournament takes place eventually," Karjakin pointed out.

"It will most likely be [a tournament] for grandmasters, the strongest chess players in Russia and, I hope, the world. I’m hopeful that foreign players will also take part in it. Besides, there will be a separate tournament series for children. We will start in Moscow and then, ideally, will move to other regions of the country," he emphasized.

On February 27, Karjakin penned an open letter of support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. On March 21, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Ethics and Disciplinary Commission banned him from tournaments under the organization's auspices for six months for publicly expressing his political views. On April 6, the Russian Chess Federation filed an appeal with FIDE against Karjakin’s ban, which was rejected. Due to the ban, Karjakin missed the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Madrid where he had been selected after taking second place at the 2021 World Cup.