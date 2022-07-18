Russian chess grandmaster predicts what looms ahead if FIDE led by Ukrainian

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. If a Ukrainian candidate takes the reins as president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Russians will definitely not be able to participate in any tournaments sponsored by the organization, Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin told TASS in an interview on Monday.

"There's one Ukrainian running. What will happen if he wins the election? He hasn't brought a single sponsor, hasn't done anything for the development of chess. If a Ukrainian is president of FIDE, we'll simply all be left penniless. Russians will definitely not participate in any tournaments and that will be the end of it. Then we will definitely have to create something new. But this is such an apocalyptic scenario, of course," Karjakin said.

The current president of FIDE, Russia's Arkady Dvorkovich, was previously registered as a candidate to head the chess federation for the next term. The election will take place at the FIDE General Assembly in Chennai, India, on August 7 to 8. The other candidates are Ukrainian Andrey Barishpolets, Belarusian Inalbek Sheripov and Frenchman Bahar Kuatli.