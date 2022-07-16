Silk Way Rally is excellent response to sanctions — ROC President

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Such large-scale sport events in Russia as the Silk Way Rally is an excellent response to sanctions of international organizations, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told TASS on Saturday.

"This is an excellent sports festival, especially now, when certain our foreign colleagues are attempting to impose sanctions on us. We now see an excellent response to them. This is the festival of sport, solidarity and friendship, as befits the Olympic spirit," the President said. "Clearly there are winners but there are definitely no losers. I do not know whether the Silk Way can be compared with Dakar but any, even the smallest competition is important for any athlete. I never sorted out small and large contests," he added.

The Silk Way Rally is being held in Russia since 2009.