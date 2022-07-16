Silk Way rally staged at high level - Gazprom’s spokesman

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Silk Way Rally 2022 was staged in challenging conditions and at a high level, official spokesman of Gazprom and rally participant Sergey Kupriyanov told TASS.

"It was difficult, as always; it was very hot," Kupriyanov said. "The Chechen region is the new stage. An excellent route, a beautiful and an interesting one. The Silk Way in general was at high ebb," Kupriyanov said.

The Silk Way Rally is being held in Russia since 2009. In certain years the rally was held on territories of Central Asian states and China.