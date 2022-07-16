Kamaz Master team continues preparation for Dakar Rally — pilot

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Kamaz Master team continues preparations for the Dakar Rally, pilot of the team Eduard Nikolaev told TASS on Saturday.

The Nikolaev’s crew was second among trucks in the final rating of the Silk Way rally. Dmitry Sotnikov from the Kamaz Master team topped the list.

"We are preparing for the Dakar. It will be in January, everything may still change but we considered this race [the Silk Way] as the test before the Dakar Rally. We will discuss and analyze everything when back home; we will implement technological solution and make preparations for the Dakar," Nikolaev said.

The Dakar Rally is scheduled to take place from December 31 to January 15 in Saudi Arabia.