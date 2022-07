MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Participation in the Silk Way rally has become the real test, ex-Formula 1 pilot Nikita Mazepin told TASS on Saturday.

Mazepin won the rally in the all-terrain vehicle category as part of the Snag Racing Team.

"Compared to the Formula 1, the only common thing is the steering wheel and four wheels. It was very hot, very challenging, and it was the real test. I am incredibly happy that I managed to win," Mazepin said.