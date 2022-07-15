Russian governing football body RFU to appeal CAS decision on global tournaments’ ban

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) strongly disagrees with a decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss previously filed appeals on behalf of the RFU and a number of Russian football clubs against a ruling to bar them from all international football tournaments, the RFU press office said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, CAS has turned down appeals submitted by the Russian Football Union and a number of Russian football clubs against a previously issued decision to suspend them indefinitely from all international football tournaments.

"The RFU strongly disagrees with the CAS decision and reserves the right of protecting its own interests," the statement from the RFU’s press office reads. "The [RFU] Union is currently waiting for the complete text of the CAS verdict and, following a thorough analysis, it will come up with a decision concerning further steps."

The Swiss-based court said in its statement on Friday that: "The appeals filed by the RFU [Russian Football Union] against the decisions taken on 28 February 2022 by the Bureau of the FIFA Council (the FIFA appeal) and the UEFA Executive Committee (the UEFA appeal) to suspend all Russian teams and clubs from participation in their respective competitions until further notice have been dismissed and the Challenged Decisions are confirmed."

The press service of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stated later the same decision in regard to Russian football. Both FIFA and UEFA linked their decision to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Alexander Dyukov, the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), stated on March 23 that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would consider an appeal from the Russian side either in April or in May against the FIFA and UEFA decisions.

The Russian national football team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they have another chance to qualify for the world’s largest football tournament.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.