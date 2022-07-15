CAS rejects appeals from Russia against suspension from international football tournaments

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has turned down appeals submitted by the Russian Football Union and a number of Russian football clubs against a previously issued decision to bar them from all international football tournaments, the CAS press office said in a statement on Friday.

"The appeals filed by the FUR [Russian Football Union] against the decisions taken on 28 February 2022 by the Bureau of the FIFA Council (the FIFA appeal) and the UEFA Executive Committee (the UEFA appeal) to suspend all Russian teams and clubs from participation in their respective competitions until further notice have been dismissed and the Challenged Decisions are confirmed," the statement from the Swiss-based court in Lausanne reads

The Russian Football Union filed an appeal against its suspension in May. Russian football clubs CSKA Moscow, Zenit St. Petersburg, Dynamo Moscow and Sochi also filed in May a joint lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their suspension from the European tournaments in the 2022/2023 season.

"All six appeals were referred to the same panel of CAS arbitrators which held hearings with the parties by video conference on 5 and 11 July 2022," the statement from CAS continued. "In all of these cases, the Panel determined that the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the public and government responses worldwide, created unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances to which FIFA and UEFA had to respond."

"In determining that Russian teams and clubs should not participate in competitions under their aegis while such circumstances persisted, the Panel held that both parties acted within the scope of the discretion granted to them under their respective statutes and regulations," the statement from CAS continued.

"In so holding, the Panel found it unnecessary to characterize the nature of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but only to focus on the consequences of such conflict for the competitions affected."

The press service of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stated later the same decision in regard to Russian football. Both FIFA and UEFA linked their decision to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Alexander Dyukov, the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), stated on March 23 that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would consider an appeal from the Russian side either in April or in May against the FIFA and UEFA decisions.

The Russian national football team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they have another chance to qualify for the world’s largest football tournament.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.