World Athletics extends suspension of RusAF membership until November at best

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Council of World Athletics extended the suspension of membership of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), World Athletics President Sebastian Coe told reporters on Friday.

Earlier this week, World Athletics once again reviewed the status of RusAF, whose membership was suspended amid a doping scandal in 2015.

"The Task Force [on membership reinstatement] also arranges for an independent audit of RusAF’s processes and progress against the reinstatement plan, [of] the KPIs [key performance indicators]," he said. "That would be conducted later, from mid-to late October of this year."

"And the task force will report back to the Council meeting in November on the outcome of that internal audit," he added.

On March 1, 2020 World Athletics, formerly known as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), announced a decision to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from all competitions over the ongoing developments in Ukraine.