Independent WADA experts say Valieva’s case was handled promptly and effectively

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva during the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing was handled "promptly and effectively," the team of independent observers (IO) of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in its final report.

"Another challenge encountered was the case of a figure skating athlete embroiled in a doping controversy [Valieva’s name was not disclosed due to her age]. While this story garnered a significant amount of attention during the Beijing Games, the sample at the center of the controversy was not collected during the Games, nor was it a sample that was part of the Beijing Games anti-doping program," the report says.

"As such, it was not collected under the authority of the IOC, nor was it analyzed at the Beijing Laboratory. Rather, this sample was collected several weeks before the start of the Games under the testing authority of the athlete’s National Anti-Doping Organization and for several reasons, the results had not been reported before the Beijing Games started," it says.

According to the document, "the IO Team is of the view that cases were handled promptly and effectively and that the parties to each case were provided with reasonable deadlines to make submissions and with the opportunity to be heard promptly."

Valieva’s suspected doping case

On February 14, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11 that Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance, trimetazidine. This triggered the postponement of the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and it was satisfied the following day. The previous decision on the provisional suspension was cancelled by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed appeals against this decision but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected them on February 14. The Russian skater was permitted to compete in the individual Olympic competition and finished fourth.