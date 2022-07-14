Russian tennis chief weighs in on prospects for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The subject of Russian tennis players taking part in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris is still too early to discuss now and the final say will be with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS on Thursday.

"Regulations regarding the Olympic qualifiers remain the same. Only the best will be qualified based on their global rating points following the French Open tournament," Tarpishchev told TASS. "One should be in the Top-80 to have a guaranteed spot representing his or her country [at the Olympics], but only four players are allowed from each country to qualify [for the Olympics]."

"However, it is still too early to be engaged in such discussions since we [Russia] are currently under a suspension and need to closely follow how the global situation unfolds," the RTF chief said.

"In any case, the final say will be with the International Olympic Committee," Tarpishchev added.

Craig Reedie, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), announced on July 12 that public opinion was likely to lean towards barring Russia and Belarus from the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in France.

According to Reedie, there was no clear-cut understanding today how to manage the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international sports federations bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from partaking in international tournaments citing the special military operation in Ukraine as the reason. Consequently, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all world sports tournaments.

Following the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024, while Los Angeles will hold the Games in 2028. At the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) session in Tokyo last year, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.