World Athletics to discuss again RusAF’s membership reinstatement on July 14

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Council of World Athletics is set to discuss again at its session on July 14 the issue of the membership reinstatement of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), the press office of the world’s governing body of track and field athletics told TASS on Thursday.

"Rune Andersen from the Russian Taskforce will report to the Council on July 14 as usual," the press office stated. "Any decisions made by the Council will be reported by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe at a [following] press conference."

World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibited Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced its decision on November 22, 2019, to extend the suspension of RusAF’s reinstatement process, based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019, "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

The provisionally suspended senior officials at that time were then-President of RusAF Dmitry Shlyakhtin and several more high-ranking people from the federation for helping to falsify documents, which Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko presented as his excuse for skipping doping tests.

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for its alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s in an attempt to forge official documents for high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF repaid the fine on August 12, 2020.

On November 17, 2021, the Congress of the global body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, voted to extend the membership suspension term of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) until the Russian side met all of its reinstatement requirements.