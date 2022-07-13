Italian expert Cattani parts ways with Russian football club Spartak Moscow

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s professional football club Spartak Moscow announced on Wednesday that its Sporting Director Luca Cattani had voluntarily resigned from his post.

"We hoped for a long-term cooperation with Luca, however, circumstances did not come around as they had been expected," the club’s press office said in a statement. "Today, Cattani bid farewell to the team and the office of the red-and-whites."

"Luca noted that he was ready to keep consulting Spartak Moscow FC remotely if necessary," the statement added.

The 40-year-old Italian expert joined Spartak Moscow FC in the capacity of its sporting director in December 2021. Cattani previously headed the scouting department of Paris Saint-Germain FC, and served as the sporting director of Italian football clubs Palermo and Novara. He was also a scout with England’s Chelsea FC.

Throughout its century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC has been a 12-time USSR champion and ten-time champion of Russia. The team is the winner of numerous other awards and trophies. Spartak Moscow FC finished 10th in the 2021/2022 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL).