MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian ice hockey star Evgeni Malkin has signed a new contract with NHL club Pittsburgh Penguins, the club’s press service said on Wednesday.

Under the four-year deal, Malkin’s average annual payment will be $6.1 million.

Malkin, 35, has been playing for Pittsburg since 2006. As part of the team, he became a three-time Stanley Cup winner (2009, 2016, 2017).