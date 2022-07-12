Russia’s short-track speed skater Yelistratov denies joining training camp in China

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s 2014 Olympic Champion in short track speed skating Semyon Yelistratov told TASS on Tuesday that he declined an offer to join the training camp of the Chinese national team.

Russia’s Sports-Express daily reported on July 9 that national short track speed skaters Alexander Rumyantsev and Danila Semerikov were bound to China on July 12 to join the training camp of the Chinese national team.

"I did receive an offer from China in late April," Yelistratov stated. "I still cannot comprehend why such offer was not channeled through the Ministry of Sports."

"As far as I understand, it should have been a perfect commercial story and big-money offer, but I declined it," the 32-year-old speed skater noted.

"Someone could have accepted it, it’s up to everyone personally where to train and there is nothing peculiar about it," the athlete added.

In early June, the International Skating Union (ISU) decided at its Congress to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until further notice.

On March 1, the International Skating Union announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus.

The ISU also confirmed in its statement at that time that "Until further notice no Skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia (Russian Skating Union and the Figure Skating Federation of Russia) and Belarus (Skating Union of Belarus) shall be invited or allowed to participate in International Competitions, including ISU Championships and other ISU Events."

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.