Russia’s Nichushkin inks 8-year contract extension with NHL's Colorado Avalanche

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian forward Valery Nichushkin has signed a new contract with the Colorado Avalanche, part of the North American NHL (National Hockey League), extending his previous deal with the ice hockey club for eight more years, the team’s press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has re-signed forward Valeri Nichushkin to an eight-year contract through the 2029-30 season," the statement from the club reads.

Elliotte Friedman, a correspondent with Canada’s Sportsnet television channel, reported earlier that Nichushkin’s salary under the newly-extended contract would stand at about $6.125 million per year.

Commenting on the Russian player’s new contract, President of Colorado Avalanche Hockey Operations Joe Sakic said: "Signing Val [Valery Nichushkin] to a long-term deal was a top priority for us this offseason, as he would have been one of the most sought-after forwards on the open market."

"Val is a big, strong, fast, tenacious winger who is relentless on the puck," the club’s statement cited Sakic as saying. "He can play on the first line with our top guys, you can move him up and down the lineup."

"He plays power play, penalty kill, any situation you need him to. He works hard off the ice as well in the gym and is a humble person and great teammate," Sakic stated. "He is such an important player in our lineup and a huge reason why we won the Stanley Cup."

Nichushkin, 27, has joined Colorado Avalanche starting with the 2019-2020 season and won the Stanly Cup with the club last season. Playing in 20 Stanley Cup play-off matches, he scored nine goals and booked six assists.

The Russian forward appeared in 62 matches of the NHL regular season, having chalked up 52 points (25 goals and 27 assists).

Before joining Colorado Avalanche, Nichushkin played for NHL Dallas Stars and Russia’s KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) clubs CSKA Moscow and Traktor Chelyabinsk.

He is also the bronze medal winner of the 2017 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship in Germany, playing for the Russian national ice hockey team.