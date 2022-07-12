Spartak Moscow FC’s ex-Coach Vitoria takes charge of Egypt’s national football team

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Spartak Moscow football club’s former Head Coach Rui Vitoria has signed a contract to take charge of Egypt’s national football squad, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The contract of the Portuguese expert with the EFA was signed for the period of four years, and Vitoria replaced Ehab Galal in the post of the Egyptian national football team’s head coach.

Vitoria’s previous work in the capacity of a head coach was with Russia’s Spartak Moscow FC between May and December 2021. Led by Vitoria, the Russian club failed to qualify for the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League, but finished in the top place of the UEFA Europa League’s Last 16 Stage.

In all, Vitoria managed Spartak Moscow FC in 26 matches, having booked with the club nine wins, six draws and 11 defeats.

Vitoria, 52, also previously managed football clubs Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia), Portugal’s Benfica (2015-2019), Portugal’s Vitoria Guimaraes (2011-2015), Portugal’s Pacos Ferreira (2010-2011) and Portugal’s Fatima (2006-2010).