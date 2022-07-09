Zenit St. Petersburg wins its seventh Russian Super Cup title

ST. PETERSBURG, July 9. /TASS/. FC Zenit St. Petersburg beat FC Spartak Moscow 4-0 in the Russian Super Cup final at Gazprom Arena on Saturday, cheered by 55,608 spectators.
Ivan Sergeyev (29th minute), Malcom (34th), Wendel (46th), and Mateo Cassierra (90+3) scored for FC Zenit.
FC Zenit has been crowned the Russian Super Cup champions for the third time in a row. St. Petersburg’s team has won seven Super Cup titles (in 2008, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021, and 2022). FC Spartak won the trophy in 2017.