Elena Rybakina becomes Kazakhstan’s first Wimbledon singles winner

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s tennis player Elena Rybakina beat World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon women’s final in London on Saturday.
No. 17 seed Rybakina defeated the No. 3 seed Tunisian tennis player 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Elena Rybakina, 23, is rated as World No. 23 in the WTA Singles Rankings. She is the winner of three tournaments of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). Before June 2018 Rybakina had represented Russia at tournaments. Her best achievement was to advance to the quarterfinals at the 2021 French Open. Rybakina became the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title.