Problematic to talk about Russian athletes’ participation in 2024 Olympics — minister

SOLNECHNOGORSK /outside Moscow/, July 9. /TASS/. International sports federations have done everything to ban Russian athletes from competing, so it is currently difficult to talk about the Russian team’s participation in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Saturday.

"We are going to win [in the future]. The short-term outlook is sanctions, as all international federations have gone to great lengths to bar our athletes from competing," Matytsin said at the Russian Youth Educational Forum ‘Territory of Meanings.’

""It is problematic to talk about the participation of our national team at the 2024 Olympic Games," he added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to the situation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments. In addition, Russia was stripped of the right to host some tournaments in various sports.