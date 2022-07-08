Michel Platini vows to find truth after acquittal in fraud case

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Former UEFA President Michel Platini thanked his lawyers and family for support during his fraud trial and vowed to find the truth, according to his comments that his defense lawyer gave to TASS on Friday.

Platini and former FIFA President Sepp Blatter were cleared of fraud charges on Friday. A Swiss court turned down the demands by prosecutors to give the former football officials suspended sentences of 20 months in prison.

"Following the decision of the judges of the court of Bellinzona, this morning, I wanted to express my happiness for all my loved ones that justice has finally been done after seven years of lies and manipulation," he said. "The truth has come to light during this trial and I deeply thank the judges of the tribunal for the independence of their decision.

"I kept saying it - my fight is a fight against injustice. I won a first game," he went on to say. "In this case, there are culprits who did not appear during this trial. Let them count on me, we will meet again because I will not give up and I will go all the way in my quest for truth."

"Despite the length of the procedure, I have always had confidence in the Swiss legal system and the rule of law that prevails here," he said. "Believe me, going from being a legend of world soccer to a devel or diable is very difficult, especially when it comes to you in a totally unfair way."

On November 2, 2021, the Swiss federal prosecution office charged Blatter and Platini over illegally arranging for FIFA to pay two million Swiss francs (about $2.2 mln) to Platini.