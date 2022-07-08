Blatter, Platini cleared of corruption charges — agency

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Former President of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Joseph Blatter and former chief of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini have been cleared of corruption charges, Agence France-Presse reported on Friday.

Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court rejected the prosecution’s request that Blatter and Platini be handed suspended jail sentences of one year and eight months.

On November 2, 2021, the Swiss federal prosecution office charged Blatter and Platini over illegally arranging for FIFA to pay two million Swiss francs (about $2.2 mln) to Platini.