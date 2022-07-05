Russian Ice Hockey Federation set to seek justice with CAS against international ban

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) is studying prospects to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against today’s decision of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in regard to Russia.

Earlier in the day, the IIHF Disciplinary Board turned down appeals from the national hockey federations of Russia and Belarus against their previously imposed suspensions from all international tournaments and the right to host ice hockey competitions on their territories.

"The RIHF is examining the prospects of further appeals against the decisions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) considering the last decisions held against other Russian sport federations," the statement from Russia’s governing ice hockey body reads.

The statement quotes RIHF President Vladislav Tretiak as saying: "Sports has always been above politics. Moreover, athletes, referees and committee members participate in competitions and committees not because of political or any other beliefs but solely on the basis of their professionalism."

The IIHF Congress, hosted by Finland’s Tampere on May 27, voted that national teams of Russia and Belarus would be sided at the 2023 World Championship, just like at the recent 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship, due to the ongoing developments in Ukraine.

The IIHF announced in late April a decision to cancel its previously scheduled 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship in Russia’s Saint Petersburg. The global organization also canceled the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, slated to be hosted by the Russian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk. The RIHF appealed these decisions to the IIHF Disciplinary Board in accordance with the IIHF Statutes and Bylaws.

The IIHF official statement, posted earlier in the day, reads that: "With respect to these appeals, the Deciding Panel determined… that the decision of the IIHF Council on February 28th was not a sanction but was a safety policy," adding that "the safety policy was not discriminatory and was proportionate."

"The Deciding Panel further ruled in favor of the IIHF with respect to the IIHF Council’s decision to withdraw the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship hosting rights from Russia citing that the IIHF Council had the legal authority in accordance with the IIHF Bylaws to withdraw these Championships based on the Council’s legitimate concerns for the safety and freedom of movement of players, fans, spectators and the media," according to the statement from the world’s governing ice hockey body.

IIHF’s previously planned tournaments in Russia

In September 2018, the Russian city of St. Petersburg was chosen by the IIHF management to host the world championship in 2023, scheduling the dates on May 5-21. The May 2019 IIHF Congress in Bratislava greenlighted this decision.

The Russian bid offered up two arenas in St. Petersburg to host the matches of the ice hockey world championship in 2023. One of them was under construction at that time and once completed it was to become the biggest ice arena in Europe with capacity seating ranging between 21,500 and 23,000.

The other arena in St. Petersburg was the Ice Palace, which is currently the home stadium for KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg club and boasts an over 12,300-seat capacity.

The world’s governing body of ice hockey also announced in 2018 that the Siberian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk would be the venues for matches of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship (December 26, 2022 - January 5, 2023).