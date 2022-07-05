International Ski Federation extends ban for Russian, Belarusian athletes

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Council of the International Ski Federation (FIS) has ruled to extend the ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes on their participation in international tournaments throughout this summer, the FIS press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The current policy that Russian and Belarusian athletes may not participate in any FIS competition outside their home nation will remain in force through the summer season," the statement reads.

"The Council will revisit the topic in the autumn as the situation in Ukraine evolves," the statement added.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

On March 1, the International Ski Federation announced a decision to bar all athletes from Russia and Belarus from international tournaments until the end of the 2021/2022 season.