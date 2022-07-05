World’s ice hockey body IIHF rejects Russian, Belarusian appeals against their ban

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Disciplinary Board of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has turned down appeals from the national hockey federations of Russia and Belarus against their previously imposed suspensions from all international tournaments, the IIHF said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The independent IIHF Disciplinary Board has rejected the appeals submitted by the Russian and Belarusian Ice Hockey Federations against the IIHF Council decision to disallow the participation of Russian and Belarusian national teams from IIHF competitions," according to the statement.

The IIHF Congress, hosted by Finland’s Tampere on May 27, voted that national teams of Russia and Belarus would be sided at the 2023 World Championship, just like at the recent 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship, due to the ongoing developments in Ukraine.

The statement reads that "With respect to these appeals, the Deciding Panel determined… that the decision of the IIHF Council on February 28th was not a sanction but was a safety policy," adding that "the safety policy was not discriminatory and was proportionate."

"The Deciding Panel further ruled in favor of the IIHF with respect to the IIHF Council’s decision to withdraw the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship hosting rights from Russia citing that the IIHF Council had the legal authority in accordance with the IIHF Bylaws to withdraw these Championships based on the Council’s legitimate concerns for the safety and freedom of movement of players, fans, spectators and the media," according to the statement from the world’s governing ice hockey body.