Russian Olympic Committee urges IOC to provide equal protection of all athletes’ rights

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) keeps strictly following Olympic values and call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to carry on with the equal provision of protection for all athletes, the ROC said in its statement on Monday.

According to the ROC’s statement, published on its official website earlier in the day, the country’s governing Olympic body continues maintaining a firm stance that sports should be beyond politics under any circumstances, while athletes should not be held hostage in the interests of various geopolitical forces.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late May, Bach stated that world’s current situation was against the return of Russian athletes back to the international level of sports competitions.