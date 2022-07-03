Russia’s Nepomniachtchi wins 2022 Candidates Chess Tournament

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia has clinched a victory in the 2022 Candidates Chess Tournament by drawing Richard Rapport of Hungary with the white pieces in round 13.

Nepomniachtchi scored nine points to be unreachable for rivals one round ahead of the tournament’s end. He will now face Norway’s MG Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world champion, in the World Chess Championship in 2023.

Nepomniachtchi, 31, holds the European champion title (2010) and is a two-time world champion in the team tournaments (2013, 2019). He won the Candidates Tournament in 2021 but was edged by Carlsen in December.