Sanctions against Russian athletes imposed by 97 int’l sports organizations

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russian sport have been imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and 95 more international sports organizations, Viktor Blazheyev, rector of the Moscow State University of Law, said on Friday.

Many international federations have followed IOC’s recommendations to bar Russian athletes from taking part in international competitions over the situation in Ukraine.

"According to the latest date of the Russian ministry of sport, the IOC, IPC and 95 more international organizations have imposed sanctions against our athletes and sports organizations. Twelve international federations have decided to suspend membership of Russian national federations or to exclude them. Nineteen international federations have removed Russian representatives from their governing bodies," Blazheyev said.

"However, fourteen sports federations allow Russian athletes to take part in competitions as neutrals," he said, adding that Russian chess and tennis players and judokas are among them.