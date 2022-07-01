Polish Sports Minister’s statement discriminatory, Russian Minister says

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The statement regarding suspension of Russia’s membership in international sports federations is discriminatory and violates the principle of non-interference of states in independent sports organizations, Russian Minister of Sport Oleg Matitsyn sanid his commentary, provided by the Ministry press office.

Earlier, Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk announced that Sports Ministers of 33 countries signed a joint statement demanding to suspend Russia’s membership in international sports organizations and to ban broadcasting of international athletic events in these countries.

"The authors of the document - state officials, Sports Minister; their signatures contradict the position of non-interference of states in operation of independent athletic organizations. On the one hand, we see sports federations’ productive approach, as they admit Russian athletes in international competitions and comprehend the importance of working with our representatives in managing bodies. On the other hand, there are also such collective claims, blatantly discriminatory in nature. In reality, such statements do not protect athletes’ interests," Matitsyn said.

"We actively cooperate with all states that are ready to develop sports via organization of open competitions, exchange of experience and professional dialogue - this work is even more important now, because Russia has been and remain a guarantor of preservation of unity of global sports," the Minister said.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee recommended international sports federations not to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions over the situation in Ukraine. Most sports federations agreed with this recommendation; Russia was also stripped of its right to host a number of competitions in various sports.