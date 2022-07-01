Sports Ministers of 33 states sign statement demanding sanctions against Russia

WARSAW, July 1. /TASS/. Ministers of sport of 33 countries signed a joint statement demanding to suspend membership of Russia and Belarus in international organizations and ban broadcasts of international sports competitions in these countries, Polish Minister of Sport and Tourism Kamil Bortniczuk said during a briefing Friday.

According to the Minister, the statement refers to "restrictions that must cover athletes from Russia and Belarus within the context of what has been happening in Ukraine in the recent months." It was made "because cases take place similar to those in bobsleigh and skeleton, which may open doors for a return of Russian federations, Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sports."

"We demand to suspend the membership of Russian and Belarusian sports federations in international organizations; we demand to exclude representatives of Russia and Belarus from management bodies of international federations, and to suspend TV broadcasting of international sports competitions on Russian and Belarusian territory," Bortniczuk said.

The statement was signed by 25 EU countries (except Bulgaria and Hungary), as well as Ministers of the UK, the US, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Norway and Canada.