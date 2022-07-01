Tutberidze back to training figure skaters near Moscow — source

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia’s figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze is back to training her group at the Novogorsk sports center outside Moscow following a trip to the United States, a source told TASS on Friday.

For some time, Tutberidze stayed in the United States, where her daughter Diana Davis, Gleb Smolkin’s ice dancing partner, lives and trains.

"Tutberidze went out on the ice today. She is working with her athletes," the source said.

Tutberidze’s group includes Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova, silver medalist of the Beijing Olympics Alexandra Trusova, winner of the Olympic team tournament Kamila Valieva, as well as Daria Usacheva and Maya Khromykh.