Russian Handball Federation vows to keep on fighting European sanctions

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian Handball Federation will challenge the European Handball Federation's (EHF) suspension of the country's national teams and clubs in the EHF Court of Appeal, Maxim Gulevich, head of the Russian Handball Federation’s legal service told TASS on Friday.

The EHF Court of Handball rejected the appeals by the Russian Handball Federation and the Moscow-based CSKA club against the suspension of Russian clubs and national teams from participating in tournaments under the auspices of the organization.

"For our part, we are planning to appeal against the decision of the EHF Court [of Handball]. We believe it is politically motivated and not based on the rules of international sports law. We hope to prove our case and achieve the necessary outcome. It is hard to say how much time it will take. In my opinion, the verdict of the first instance has been unreasonably long," Gulevich maintained.

On February 28, the EHF Executive Committee ruled to suspend the Russian and Belarusian teams and clubs from participating in competitions under the aegis of the organization until further notice. On March 23, Maxim Gulevich, Russian Handball Federation member and lawyer, reported that the federation filed a complaint with the EHF Court of Handball against this decision. Also, the Russian Handball Federation petitioned for a temporary suspension of the EHF Executive Committee’s decisions. The petition was rejected in March, and the Russian Handball Federation later handed in an appeal to challenge that decision.

Additionally, the Moscow-based CSKA club decided to fight the suspension, but the appeal was rejected by the EHF Court of Appeal on May 7. On June 17, the EHF Executive Committee postponed its decision on the issue of admission of Russian clubs to participate in the tournaments under the auspices of the organization next season.

Apart from the ban of Russian clubs and national teams from the EHF tournaments, the organization postponed the YAC16 Beach Handball EURO and the qualifying tournament for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023. Both events were to be held in Moscow in July 2022.