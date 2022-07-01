Absence of Russians lowers level of international competitions — Sports Ministry

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The absence of Russian athletes brings down the competitive level of international events, Deputy Sports Minister Andrey Fedorov said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Many international federations followed the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to let the Russian athletes compete over the events in Ukraine.

"We see how several international sports events were held recently," the official said. "It is obvious that the lack of participation of the Russian athletes led to a lowered level of competitiveness which is noted not only by spectators but also by the representatives of international sports federations," he added.

"Large-scale sports events that were planned to be held in our country, including the Champions League final, have been moved to other countries and we can see that such decisions did not benefit neither the spectators, nor the athletes, nor sports as such," the official added.

The deputy minister also noted that a number of Russian participants were not allowed to participate in elections to the administration of international federations. "In the long-term perspective this highly negatively impacts the development of global sport. Our country raised outstanding athletes and managers in the sports sphere and such an approach, when they are blocked and deprived of the opportunity to participate in the decision-making on global problems, does not entail anything positive for the future of sport worldwide," he noted.