Russia’s Sports Ministry pledges to honor all anti-doping commitments

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia will be fulfilling all its anti-doping commitments despite the tense political situation, Deputy Sports Minister Andrey Fyodorov said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum on Friday.

A conference of the parties to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport held in June recognized Russia as complying with the convention with the highest score of 100%.

"Work will be continued to implement the accords on the platform of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport. This is the most important issue and the work on it continues, despite all negative developments coming into the Russian Federation from outside. The position of the state and the ministry is clearly expressed: our sport must be clean and, therefore, the Russian Federation will seek to honor all its commitments undertaken in the anti-doping sphere," Fyodorov stressed.