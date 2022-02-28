Russia’s Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has risen to the top position in the updated rankings of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Last week, Medvedev played in the semifinals of a tournament in Mexico’s Acapulco, losing to Spain’s Rafael Nadal. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who took the top spot on the ATP list on February 3, 2020, lost this status after a defeat from the Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely in a quarterfinal match in Dubai, which made it possible for Medvedev to top the rankings for the first time.

Medvedev, 26, currently has 8,615 points, followed by Djokovic (8,465) and Germany’s Alexander Zverev (7,515). Russia’s Andrey Rublev has moved up from seventh to sixth place (5,000), Aslan Karatsev remained in 22nd place (1,933) and Karen Khachanov rose from 26th to 25th position (1,725).

Russia’s Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin earlier topped the ATP rankings.