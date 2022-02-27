Russia’s teams to take part in FIFA tournaments in neutral status

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team will take part in international tournaments organized by the world’s governing football body, FIFA, as a Football Union of Russia (RFU) team, with no Russian anthem or flag used in matches, FIFA said in a press statement on Sunday.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has ruled that "no international competition shall be played on the territory of Russia;" "the member association representing Russia shall participate in any competition under the name "Football Union of Russia (RFU)" and not "Russia;" and that "no flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate," it said

Home games of RFU teams will be played at neutral venues and without spectators. The sanctions will be in force until further notice.

"FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC (International Olympic Committee), UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) and other sport organisations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly," FIFA said.

Russia’s national team is to face Poland in a 2022 World Cup play-off qualifier due on March 24. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow. The winner is to confront on March 29 the winner of the match between the Czech Republic and Sweden.

The Polish, Swedish and Czech teams have refused to play with Russia due to the escalation in Ukraine.

"With regard to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, FIFA has taken good note of the positions expressed via social media by the Polish Football Association, the Football Association of the Czech Republic and the Swedish Football Association and has already engaged in dialogue with all of these football associations. FIFA will remain in close contact to seek to find appropriate and acceptable solutions together," FIFA said.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held from November 21 through December 18, 2022 in Qatar.