European Judo Union cancels two 2022 events in Russia

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The European Judo Union (EJU) announced on Sunday the cancellation of two events set to take place in Russia in the spring of 2022.

"Due to the current international situation the European Judo Union announces with regret that the following two events have been cancelled: Tula Cadet European Cup 2022 - scheduled for 2nd and 3rd of April, Orenburg Senior European Cup 2022 - scheduled for 14-15th of May," EJU said in a statement.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) on Saturday cancelled the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, which was planned to be held on May 20-22, 2022.