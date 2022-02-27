International Judo Federation suspends Putin’s status as honorary president

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. The International Judo Federation (IFJ) on Sunday suspended the status of Russian leader Vladimir Putin as honorary president and ambassador of the organization.

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the federation said in statement.

Putin was granted the status of the IFJ honorary president in 2008. In 1976 Putin became judo champion of his native city of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) and received a master’s rank.