MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has decided to relocate from Russia two rounds of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), its press service said on Saturday.

"In response to the worsening situation in Ukraine, the FIVB has today informed the Russian Volleyball Federation that two rounds of the upcoming Volleyball Nations League (VNL) to be held in Russia in June and July have been relocated with immediate effect," the press service said.