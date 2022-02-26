Russian biathletes to skip IBU World Cup events this season

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Russian national biathlon team will skip the remaining events of the World Cup and International Biathlon Union (IBU) Cup events, the press service of the Russian Biathlon Union said on Saturday.

"The Russian Biathlon Union has made a decision to skip the remaining events of the World Cup and IBU Cup in order to avoid the risk of humiliation and security fears for Russian biathletes at these events," the press service said.

The IBU said earlier on Saturday that Russian and Belarusian biathletes can compete as neutral athletes at the IBU events, banning the display of Russian or Belarusian flags, symbols or national emblems at the competitions.

The Russian Biathlon Union condemned the move as "straight discrimination" and pledged to defend the rights of Russian biathletes in court.