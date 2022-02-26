Russian, Belarusian biathletes to compete as neutral at World Cup events

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian biathletes will compete as neutral athletes at the World Cup events, the press service of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Saturday.

"The IBU will not allow representation of Russia and Belarus at its remaining World Cup and IBU Cup events. However, the IBU will invite individual athletes from these nations to compete as neutral athletes," the press service said, adding that neutral athletes or relays cannot score Nation Cup or Relay Score points.

"No Russian or Belarusian flags, symbols or national emblems can be displayed at the venue. Instead of the countries’ flags the IBU flag shall be displayed. The Russian and Belarussian team clothing including competition suits shall be neutral in colors and design and not display any national emblem or flag," the press service said.

According to IBU, the Russian and Belarusian anthems will not be played at IBU events.