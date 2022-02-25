FIA Formula One cancels 2022 Russia Grand Prix in Sochi

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The executive management of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Formula One announced its decision to cancel the 2022 F1 Grand Prix in Russia’s Sochi, the press office of F1 said in a statement on Friday.

The 2022 F1 Grand Prix in Russia’s Sochi was scheduled for September 23-25.

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together," the statement reads. "We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation."

"On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances," according to the statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

F1 Russia GP in Sochi

Sochi Autodrom track is the only racing circuit in Russia hosting a FIA Formula One Grand Prix. Located in Olympic Park, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, the 5,848-meter long racing circuit in the Black Sea coastal area has already successfully hosted seven F1 Grand Prix races.

In late 2014, the Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. In early 2017, the contract to hold the F1 Russia Grand Prix was extended until 2025.

However, the F1 press office announced in June this year that the Igora Drive racing track near St. Petersburg would be hosting the Russian stage of Formula One races starting from 2023.