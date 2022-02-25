Russian Sports Ministry regrets UEFA’s decision to relocate Champions League final

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry regrets a decision of the European Union of Football Associations (UEFA) to relocate the 2022 Champions League final from Saint Petersburg, the ministry’s press office said in a statement on Friday.

"The Russian Ministry of Sports expresses its regrets regarding UEFA’s decision to relocate the final match of the Champions League from St. Petersburg," the statement reads.

"Russia has always guaranteed the implementation of its obligations in regard to the organization of large-scale international sports tournaments, including football matches, at the highest possible level," the statement reads.

"We keep standing firm in our position that sports must be beyond politics and must not be exploited as a tool for manipulations and discrimination of interests of any other party whatsoever," the Russian ministry added.

According to a statement from the European governing football body earlier in the day: "The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe. The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis."

"The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET," according to the UEFA’s press office report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

2021/2022 UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg

In August 2019, the European governing body of football announced the selection of Russia’s St. Petersburg as the venue for the final of the 2021 Champions League at the recently-built football stadium.

However, the date was moved to 2022 due to safety reasons amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the match is now slated for May 28, 2022.

The newly built Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.