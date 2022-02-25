International Ski Federation cancels remaining 2021/2022 World Cup events in Russia

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The International Ski Federation (FIS) decided to cancel all of its remaining 2021/2022 FIS World Cup stages, which were earlier scheduled to be hosted by Russia, the FIS press office announced in a statement on Friday.

"After close consultation with its stakeholders, FIS has decided that in the interest of the safety of all participants and to maintain the integrity of the World Cup, that all remaining World Cup events scheduled to take place in Russia between now and the end of the 2021-22 season will be cancelled or moved to another location," the statement reads.

Among the cancelled events listed by the FIS in its statement are:

· FIS Ski Cross World Cup - 25-27 February, Sunny Valley (RUS)

· FIS Aerials World Cup - 26-27 February, Yaroslavl (RUS)

· FIS Aerials World Cup - 5 March, Moscow (RUS)

· FIS Women’s Ski Jumping World Cup - 18-20 March, Nizhny Tagil (RUS)

· FIS Women’s Ski Jumping World Cup - 25-27 March Chaikovsky (RUS)

· FIS Cross Country World Cup - 18-20 March, Tyumen (RUS)

"FIS will communicate the replacement competitions hosts and dates as they are confirmed for the impacted events," the statement added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.