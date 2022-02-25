Russian, Ukrainian national teams and FCs to play UEFA home matches on neutral territories

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The national teams and football clubs of Russia and Ukraine will be playing their home matches on neutral territories "until further notice," the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said in a statement on Friday.

"The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe," according to the statement.

"…the UEFA Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice," the statement reads.

"The UEFA Executive Committee further determined to remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary," the UEFA added in its statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.