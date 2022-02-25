Kremlin regrets UEFA’s decision to relocate Champions League final from St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Moscow regrets a decision of the European Union of Football Associations (UEFA) to strip Saint Petersburg of the right to host the 2022 Champions League final, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

UEFA announced a decision earlier in the day to relocate the venue of the 2022 Champions League final match in May from Russia’s St. Petersburg to the French capital of Paris.

"We certainly regret this decision," Peskov said at a daily news briefing adding that St. Petersburg was ready to provide the best conditions for hosting this important football match. "However, the decision has been made."

Asked whether the UEFA’s decision was politicized, Peskov replied "No, I did not say this. I expressed my regrets only."

According to a statement from the European governing football body, "The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe. The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

2021/2022 UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg

In August 2019, the European governing body of football announced the selection of Russia’s St. Petersburg as the venue for the final of the 2021 Champions League at the recently-built football stadium.

However, the date was moved to 2022 due to safety reasons amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the match is now slated for May 28, 2022.

The newly built Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.