MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg football club failed to advance to 1/8 final of the Europa League after its goalless draw with Spain’s Betis on Friday.

The goal, scored by Zenit’s Dmitry Chistyakov, was disallowed following a video assistance referee (VAR) review.

Zenit lost 2:3 its first encounter with Betis at home.