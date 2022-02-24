Polish, Czech, Swedish football associations against holding matches in Russia

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The national associations of football from Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic spoke on Thursday against holding play-off qualifiers on the territory of Russia, the press office of the Polish Football Union said in a statement on Thursday.
The national associations stated in their letter, addressed earlier in the day to FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, that they made their decision in regard to the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.
"Based on the current alarming development in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the security situation the Football Associations of Poland (PZPN), Sweden (SvFF) and Czech Republic (FACR) express their firm position that the playoff matches to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for March 24 and 29, 2022, should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.
"The signatories to this appeal do not consider travelling to Russia and playing football matches there," according to the statement. "The military escalation that we are observing entails serious consequences and considerably lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations."
"Therefore, we expect FIFA and UEFA to react immediately and to present alternative solutions regarding places where these approaching playoff matches could be played."
Speaking to journalists after the FIFA Council meeting, President Gianni Infantino said he hoped that the qualifying playoffs would be held in line with the previous schedule.
The Russian national team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they have another chance to qualify for the world’s largest football tournament.
In order to qualify for next year’s championship in Qatar, Russia needs to defeat two of its playoff opponents. Russia’s football team will play against Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European playoff semifinals at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The game will take place on March 24, beginning at 20:00 Moscow time.
In case of the win over Poland, the Russian football team will face on March 29 the winner of the match between the Czech Republic and Sweden.
2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.
Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.
In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with - Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.