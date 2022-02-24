Polish, Czech, Swedish football associations against holding matches in Russia

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The national associations of football from Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic spoke on Thursday against holding play-off qualifiers on the territory of Russia, the press office of the Polish Football Union said in a statement on Thursday.

The national associations stated in their letter, addressed earlier in the day to FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, that they made their decision in regard to the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

"Based on the current alarming development in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the security situation the Football Associations of Poland (PZPN), Sweden (SvFF) and Czech Republic (FACR) express their firm position that the playoff matches to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for March 24 and 29, 2022, should not be played in the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

"The signatories to this appeal do not consider travelling to Russia and playing football matches there," according to the statement. "The military escalation that we are observing entails serious consequences and considerably lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations."