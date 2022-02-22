UEFA unfazed about possible relocation of 2022 Champions League final match from Russia

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) did not discuss a possible relocation of the venue for the 2022 UEFA Champions League match, scheduled to be held in Russia’s St. Petersburg, Alexey Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), told TASS on Tuesday.

British daily Mirror reported earlier in the day that the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match could be relocated from Russia’s St. Petersburg to London due to an unstable military and political situation in the region.

"We are not paying attention to reports of British media outlets," Sorokin said. "This is what we dealt with over the past 15 years - since 2008, when we allegedly were to be stripped of something."

"UEFA is one of the largest sports federations around the globe and it operates beyond the framework of any political context," Sorokin said. "The UEFA Organizing Committee had never announced any concern in regard to this situation."

"We are preparing for the final match in line with the initial schedule," Sorokin said. "We are waiting to welcome more than 50,000 foreign football fans at this event."

Asked by a TASS correspondent about an alleged relocation of the European football’s landmark event from St. Petersburg the UEFA press office stated: "In regards to 2022 UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg, UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary."

In August 2019, the European governing body of football announced the selection of Russia’s St. Petersburg as the venue for the final of the 2021 Champions League at the recently-built football stadium.

However, the date was moved to 2022 due to safety reasons amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the match is now slated for May 28, 2022.

The newly built Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.