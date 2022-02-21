Russian ice hockey chief Tretiak dissatisfied with ROC hockey team’s 2022 Olympics result

BEIJING, February 21. /TASS/. The ice hockey team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) failed to show the level of the game, which the national teams of Russia had always displayed, at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, President of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak told TASS on Monday.

"If we take a look at all of the games played, we will, unfortunately, see that the defense and goalkeeper acted much better than the offensive line," Tretiak, who also serves as a lawmaker with the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, since 2003 said in an interview with TASS.

"The offensive line did not give the result while we expected something more - just count how many goals we scored," he continued. "Moreover, it was a standstill for the most of the time on power-plays for our team. I believe that our team did not work quite well on the offensive as we all expected to see them acting."

"We did not show the offensive level, which had been always a trademark of the Russian and Soviet ice hockey," Tretiak noted. "We have been always strong on the offensive and our forwards were always among the best scorers making later into a list of symbolic teams. It didn’t happen there."

The Finnish national ice hockey squad defeated reigning Olympic champions Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) 2-1 on February 20 in the final of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The goals in the final Olympics ice hockey match in Beijing were scored by ROC’s Mikhail Grigorenko (on the 8th minute of the opening period), by Finland’s Ville Pokka and Hannes Bjorninen (on the 24th and 41st minutes of the match respectively).

At the previous Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang in 2018, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the Olympic gold defeating Germany 4-3 in sudden death overtime in the final match.

Russian ice hockey players reached the final of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games after defeating the Swedish national squad in a penalty shootout during their semifinal encounter on February 18. The national ice hockey team of Finland advanced to the final match of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China with the 2-0 win over Slovakia earlier that day.

The bronze of the Olympics 2022 ice hockey tournament went to Slovakia, who devastated Sweden 4-0 in the match for the 3rd place on February 19.

The national team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) finished the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in the 9th place of the medal standings having bagged six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals (32 in total).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia was also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.